Yellow weather warning in place for rain and snow

A yellow weather warning for rain and snow has been issued for much of Scotland on Saturday.

The warning is in place from 8am until 3pm on Saturday and up to 25mm of rain is expected in lower levels of Scotland, according to the Met Office.

A period of sleet and snow, turning to rain on Saturday, may lead to some flooding and travel disruption.

Bus and train services may be affected, with journey times taking longer, with some spray and flooding on roads.

Yellow weather warnings are in place for rain and snow in Scotland on Saturday, December 30 (PA Graphics)

Some interruption to power services is also likely.

This week, Storm Gerrit caused travel disruption across the UK.

Hundreds of homes in Scotland remain without power as the post-storm clean-up begins, but electricity bosses are “very confident” that the remaining properties will be reconnected on Friday.

Travellers faced disruption across the rail network with operators urging passengers to check their journeys before setting off.

Andy Page, Met Office chief forecaster, said: “Parts of the higher ground of Scotland may see temporary snow accumulations of 5-10cm (1-2in), while up to 25mm (just under 1in) of rain is expected in Wales, Northern Ireland and lower levels in Scotland.

“Across Wales and southern England, wind gusts of 45-50mph are likely to be quite widespread, while gusts of 65-75mph are possible in the most exposed coastal areas.”