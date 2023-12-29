Wrestling coach says MBE honour is the pinnacle of his career

A coach who has trained generations of wrestlers said being made an MBE in the New Year Honours list is the “pinnacle” of his career.

Dave Finlay, who founded Northern Ireland’s first Olympic Wrestling Association, said he originally thought it was a wind-up when he received correspondence about the honour.

He is the father of Dave ‘Fit’ Finlay, a former world champion who has wrestled in the WWE. His grandsons also wrestle in the US.

The retired Co Antrim man explained that he was always interested in sports, but had not been allowed to box or play rugby after losing an eye in a childhood accident.

He said that he first became involved in wrestling after going on honeymoon to Canada.

He said: “I came back home to Ireland and there was no wrestling, so I started the wrestling here in Ireland.

“When I got into wrestling I thought this is for me.

“We organised clubs and set up the Northern Ireland Olympic Wrestling Association along with my wife Evelyn.

“It just took off and lads and girls, six and seven-year-olds, I got them all into the wrestling.

“As time went on I produced British champions, Commonwealth Games champions, it was a great journey for the whole family.

“Up to this day there is still Olympic-style wrestling going on here.”

Mr Finlay said when he first received the honours letter, he thought it was a speeding ticket.

He said: “I got my daughter to open it and thought it was a wind up.

“I just can’t believe it, for someone who was just doing wrestling and bringing kids in.

“We had to write back and say we would accept it. I still wasn’t convinced, I was in shock.

“I wasn’t doing it for any gain; the gain I got out of it was the kids winning and coming home with British medals.

“For something that was a good hobby and allowed me to travel all around the world, to be rewarded for my great hobby, I am just so grateful.”

Mr Finlay said he is looking forward to telling the rest of the family about his honour, pointing out they are all involved in wrestling.

“My son became a professional wrestler on ITV on Saturdays and my grandsons are all wrestling in America.

“It has gone through the generations with the Finlay wrestlers.

“But this is the pinnacle of it all, the top of the mountain.”