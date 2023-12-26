Murder probe after man found dead in Workington

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 30s was found dead in Workington, Cumbria.

Cumbria Police were called to a property on Clay Street shortly before 5.55pm on Christmas Day, where the man was found dead.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is currently in police custody.

Police cordons are in place on Clay Street and on South Watt Street in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact police at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it, or by dialling 101, quoting incident number 98 of 25 December 2023.