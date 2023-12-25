Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Christmas celebrations kick off with a splash

Despite warmer-than-average temperatures across the UK, hundreds of people still took to lakes, ponds and the sea up and down the country.

Published
Christmas Day swim 2023

As Christmas Day traditions go, an outdoor swim or run is not for the faint-hearted.

Despite the Met Office predicting that Monday will be the warmest Christmas Day on record, the waters were still chilly for those diving in.

In Wales, swimmers donned fancy dress, swimming alongside elves and Santa Claus.

Meanwhile, in Sutton Park’s Blackroot Pool in Birmingham, the tradition dates back to the 19th century.

Christmas Day swim 2023
In Porthcawl, Wales, swimmers donned festive suits and even remembered the bow (Ben Birchall/PA)
Christmas Day swim 2023
Birmingham’s Christmas swim was attended by hundreds of people willing to take the plunge (Jacob King/PA)
Christmas Day swim 2023
At Tynemouth Longsands in the North East, friends dove into the waves together (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Christmas Day run
Race director Marianne Hood and Jimmy McNeilly dressed as Santa at the festive-themed Christmas Day Parkrun at Stormont in Belfast (PA)
Christmas Day swim 2023
There’s no rain on this parade for swimmers in Wales Porthcawl, Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Hundreds of watchers gathered to see the royal family.

The King and Queen were joined by other family members at Sandringham for the annual celebrations.

The Prince and Princess of Wales walked hand-in-hand with their children to the service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
Royal watchers turned out to see the King and Queen Camilla attending the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham (Joe Giddens/PA)
Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall strolled to the service, too (Joe Giddens/PA)
Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
Sarah, Duchess of York, with flowers bought by royal watchers who turned out early to see the family arrive (Joe Giddens/PA)
Archbishop of Canterbury Christmas Day Service
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby arrives for the Christmas Day Eucharist service at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent  (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Christmas at Yorkshire Wildlife Park
Not ones to miss out on the fun, the meerkats at Yorkshire Wildlife Park were spotted tucking into a wrapped Christmas box of tasty treats (Danny Lawson/PA)
