Airline bomb plot ‘financier’ jailed over stolen cars and secret accounts

The former “financier” of a transatlantic airliner liquid bomb plot has been jailed for 16 months for having multiple secret financial accounts and £120,000 of stolen luxury cars.

Nabeel Hussain, 39, was found guilty in 2009 of preparing acts of terrorism and jailed for eight years.

On Friday, the father-of-three from Leytonstone, east London, was sent back to prison after admitting breaching a notification order and handling stolen goods.

Judge Nigel Lickley KC handed him four months in prison for the breaches and another 12 months for the other offences.

Previously, prosecutor Paul Casey had said Hussain was convicted at Woolwich Crown Court in 2009 for offences “arising from his involvement in the 2006 transatlantic liquid bomb plot”.

He said: “He was found by the trial judge to be the financier to the project.”

It involved organising fresh passports, airline tickets, the potential resettlement of the families of those who died after devices were planted and destroyed aircraft, or to enable other plotters to hide and set up false addresses, he said.

Hussain was released on licence in 2012 and the following year was stopped at Stansted airport for trying to travel to Turkey on a fake passport.

On October 25 2022, Hussain was arrested at his home and investigators uncovered evidence of his financial activities, the court heard.

The defendant went on to plead guilty to seven notification order breaches by failing to tell police about multiple financial accounts and being the registered keeper of a Range Rover Velar on dates between 2019 and 2021.

He had also previously admitted two offences of handling stolen goods relating to a Porsche and a Range Rover Vogue.

The court was told Hussain had been a businessman in the process of setting up a new project with a friend but was not involved in any active businesses at the time of the offences.

In mitigation, Jacob Bindman said Hussain never took receipt of the Porsche Cayman and the Range Rover was being driven by his wife.

But Judge Lickley had questioned how she could be driving a £60,000 luxury vehicle when Hussain had no income.

Mr Bindman suggested it was being paid for in instalments.