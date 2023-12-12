Three men killed and two injured in crash between bus and car in South Wales

Three men have died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision between a bus and a car, South Wales Police have said.

At about 7pm on Monday emergency services were called to the scene of a crash involving a bus and an Audi A1 on Ely Valley Road, Coedely.

Three men – two aged 18 and one aged 19 – were declared dead at the scene.

Two further men, aged 18 and 19, were taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff with life-threatening injuries.

Two other people were also treated for minor injuries.

The road has remained closed while investigations into the collision continue.

Superintendent Esyr Jones of South Wales Police said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident. Trained family liaison officers are supporting the families at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner in which either vehicle was being driven prior to the collision is asked to contact South Wales Police.

Anyone with any dashcam or mobile phone footage or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police quoting reference 2300420639.