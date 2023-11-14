Minister: New railway station for Bradford is ‘one step closer’

A new railway station in Bradford is “one step closer to becoming a reality”, rail minister Huw Merriman said.

He spoke as the Department for Transport said it will provide £400,000 for a study into how the project could best support regeneration in the West Yorkshire city.

This analysis into the potential for the creation of new homes, jobs and local economic growth will form part of a wider business case for building the station.

Rail minister Huw Merriman said he has ‘championed the case for a new railway station in Bradford for a long time’ (PA)

The Government’s Network North plan, published last month to outline how money saved by scrapping HS2 north of Birmingham will be spent, said £2 billion will be invested in a new station at Bradford and a new railway line enabling 30-minute journeys to and from Manchester via Huddersfield.

There have been long-standing calls for Bradford’s rail links to be improved.

The Integrated Rail Plan, which rejected proposals for a new station and line serving the city, sparked outrage among local leaders when it was published by the Government in November 2021.

Mr Merriman said: “I have championed the case for a new railway station in Bradford for a long time, and the funding announced today will make this commitment one step closer to becoming a reality.

“Bradford is soon to become the UK’s city of culture, and our scheme to deliver a brand new station and railway line will help attract tourism, unlock access to neighbouring cities and provide the area with the huge regeneration opportunities it deserves to boost connectivity and economic growth.”

Bradford Council leader Susan Hinchcliffe said: “It is good to see this moving forward. Everyone has worked so hard for so long to get this progressed.

“Improving connectivity for Bradford to the rest of the north is so important to enable greater investment, jobs and opportunities.

“There can be no successful north without Bradford being successful.”

The £400,000 forms part of the devolution deal for West Yorkshire agreed by local leaders and the Government.