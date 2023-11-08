Royal Navy shadows Russian warship through English Channel

A Russian warship has been shadowed by the Royal Navy as it sailed through the English Channel close to the UK.

Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond monitored the Admiral Grigorovich from the North Sea and through the Dover Strait as it headed towards the Mediterranean.

The operation involved following the Russian frigate through heavy seas following Storm Ciaran.

A Royal Navy spokesman said: “The Royal Navy has shadowed a Russian warship through stormy seas close to the UK.

“Plymouth-based warship HMS Richmond kept constant watch on Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich, tracking her in the North Sea and maintaining permanent contact.

“Type 23 frigate Richmond was in Stavanger, Norway, for Nato trials and training when she was deployed to monitor the Grigorovich.

“After first monitoring their activity in the North Sea, Richmond, with her 185-strong crew, continued to shadow the Russian warship through the Dover Strait and down towards the Mediterranean Sea – all the while contending with choppy conditions in the wake of Storm Ciaran.”

HMS Richmond’s commanding officer, Commander Chris L’Amie, said: “The English Channel is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

“Close monitoring and shadowing of Russian warships in UK waters and adjacent sea areas encourages their compliance with maritime law and deters malign activity.

“By maintaining a visible and persistent presence, the Royal Navy is demonstrating our steadfast commitment to the Nato alliance and maintaining maritime security, which is crucial to our national interests.”