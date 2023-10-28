Former SNP leadership candidate defects to become Alba Party’s first ever MSP

Former SNP leadership candidate Ash Regan has quit the party to join the Alba Party – becoming its first ever MSP.

Ms Regan, who secured just over 11% of the votes when she stood in the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon earlier this year, said she was defecting from the SNP because it had “lost its focus on independence”.

The former Scottish Government minister said: “I could not, in good conscience, continue to be part of a party that has drifted from its path and its commitment to achieving independence as a matter of urgency.”

Ash Regan "I sacrificed the claimed comforts of Ministerial Office on a matter of principle over the Gender Recognition Bill- like you I cannot and will not compromise on womans' rights or safety."

The defection comes just over two weeks after MP Dr Lisa Cameron announced she was quitting the SNP to join the Conservatives.

Ms Regan’s decision to join Alba – which was set up by former SNP leader and ex Scottish first minister Alex Salmond – was announced as the party’s conference took place in Glasgow.

Mr Salmond said he was “delighted” to welcome Ms Regan, the MSP for Edinburgh Eastern to Alba.

He said: “Her commitment to the cause of Scottish Independence has never been in question, and her addition to Alba sends a powerful message about the focus and determination we bring to achieving an independent Scotland.

“Having Ash join the Alba Party enriches our team and sharpens our focus on the immediate need for Scottish Independence.

“She brings a level of commitment and principle that is deeply admired across Scotland, and I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome her into our ranks.”

Ash Regan had stood to replace Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader and Scottish first minister earlier this year – but lost out, with Humza Yousaf elected into the role (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ms Regan had previously served as community safety minister in the Scottish Government, but had quit that position last year so she could vote against controversial gender recognition reforms as they went through Holyrood.

She then stood against Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes in the race to succeed Ms Sturgeon when she stepped down as both first minister and SNP leader – but was eliminated from the contest after the first round of voting, with Mr Yousaf going on to win.

Ms Regan, who was first elected as an SNP MSP in 2016, saif it had been “an honour to serve the people of Scotland as an MSP and a minister”.

But she said: “Sadly, it has become increasingly clear that the SNP has lost its focus on Independence, the very foundation of its existence.”

With Ms Regan Alba’s first MSP, she said she would “take up the mantle of leadership for Alba at Holyrood”.

In doing this she vowed she would have a “clear focus on reinvigorating the cause of independence”.