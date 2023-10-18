Judge dismisses winding up petition lodged against Dallaglio company

Lawrence Dallaglio

A judge has dismissed a winding up petition lodged by tax officials against a company linked to rugby union star Lawrence Dallaglio.

Judge Sally Barber considered the case at a hearing in the specialist Insolvency and Companies Court in London on Wednesday.

Barrister Tom Cockburn, who represented HM Revenue & Customs, told the judge that Lawrence Dallaglio Limited had entered a voluntary liquidation.

The former England forward, who was not at the hearing, is listed as a company director on a Companies House website.

No detail of any amount owed was given at the hearing.

Another judge had last month dismissed a bankruptcy petition lodged by tax officials against Dallaglio, 51, who won 85 England caps and now works in television.

Judge Sebastian Prentis had considered that case at different Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London.

An HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) official told Judge Prentis that a “voluntary agreement” had been reached.