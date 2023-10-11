Luton Airport fire: 25,000 passengers disrupted

A fire at Luton Airport

Around 25,000 airline passengers are suffering disruption as Luton Airport remains closed because a vehicle fire caused a car park to collapse.

PA news agency analysis of flight data websites found at least 140 flights due to take off or land at the Bedfordshire airport have been cancelled since the fire started shortly before 9pm on Tuesday.

A further 17 arrivals were diverted to airports as far away as Cardiff, Liverpool and Manchester.

Flights are suspended until at least 3pm on Wednesday.

Passengers booked on flights due to depart before then are advised not to go to the airport.

Crews have controlled and extinguished the fire at Luton Airport. Four crews and an aerial appliance remain at the scene. All flights are suspended until 3pm. If you have a flight leaving before 3pm, please do not travel. Please avoid the area owing to severe traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/ji5HR1Qmug — Beds Fire and Rescue (@BedsFire) October 11, 2023

Firefighters worked through the night and into the early hours of Wednesday to extinguish the blaze.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said at 9am its crews were “monitoring the smouldering remains”.