Female Metropolitan Police sergeant appears in court charged with sexual assault

UK NewsPublished:

Sergeant Rachel Bright, 45, is accused of touching a woman without her consent while off duty in Wandsworth, south London.

The Scotland Yard sign outside the Metropolitan Police
The Scotland Yard sign outside the Metropolitan Police

A female Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with sexual assault.

Sergeant Rachel Bright, 45, is accused of touching a woman without her consent while off duty in Wandsworth, south London, on December 5 2022.

During a preliminary hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in south-west London on Tuesday, she spoke to confirm her details and indicate she would plead not guilty to the offence.

Bright, of Buckland Way, Worcester Park, Sutton, was charged via a postal court summons in mid-September, the Metropolitan Police has said, and is suspended from duty.

District Judge Devinder Sandhu granted her bail on the condition she does not contact the complainant.

Bright, who works in the force’s south west command unit, is next due to appear at Kingston Crown Court on November 6.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News