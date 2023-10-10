Asylum seekers being told they will be able to return to Bibby Stockholm barge

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset

Asylum seekers are being told about their return to the Bibby Stockholm barge after it was evacuated following the discovery of Legionella bacteria in the water supply.

The Home Office said all necessary tests have been completed on the floating vessel, which has been out of use since August.

Letters are being sent to asylum seekers confirming their re-embarkation, although it is understood no date has been given yet.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Home Office has started to send letters to asylum seekers to confirm the re-embarkation of the Bibby Stockholm and notify them that they will be accommodated on board, following the vessel completing all necessary tests.

“The letters confirm the next steps for asylum seekers and reiterate that all asylum accommodation continues to be offered on a no-choice basis.

“Delivering alternative accommodation sites, such as the vessel, is more affordable for taxpayers and more manageable for communities, due to healthcare and catering facilities on site, 24/7 security and the purpose-built safe accommodation they provide.”

The update comes as a Dorset resident is bringing legal action against the Home Office over the use of the barge, which is docked in Portland Port.

Carralyn Parkes, who lives on the Isle of Portland, is set to ask the High Court for approval to challenge the Government department over the barge, arguing the Government requires planning permission.

Ms Parkes is the mayor of Portland but intends to bring the challenge in a personal capacity.

A hearing will take place on Tuesday.

The barge is part of Government efforts to provide cheaper alternative housing for migrants waiting for their asylum application to be processed, with former military sites also converted into accommodation.