Ex-minister Chris Grayling is latest MP to announce departure at next election

Cabinet meeting

Former transport secretary Chris Grayling has become the latest MP to announce he is standing down at the next general election.

The ex-minister is among more than 40 Conservatives who have announced they will not defend their seat in a vote expected next year.

He said he had been successfully treated for prostate cancer earlier this year, but the diagnosis had led him to decide it was “time for a change”.

Mr Grayling has been MP for Epsom and Ewell since 2001 and served in both the Cameron and May administrations, most recently as transport secretary from 2016 to 2019.

In a statement posted on social media, Mr Grayling said: “I am writing to let you know that I told the Conservative Association AGM on Wednesday that I would not be standing again for Parliament at the next election.

“Earlier this year I was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and although the treatment has been successful, it has prompted me to think that after 22 years it is time for a change. The Association will now move ahead and select my successor as Conservative candidate.