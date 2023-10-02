Teenager charged with murdering man shot in Warwickshire

Ben Daly

A teenager has been charged with murdering a man who was found shot in Warwickshire.

Liviu Sandor, 19, will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Monday after being charged with murdering 30-year-old Ben Daly.

Mr Daly died after being found with a gunshot wound in Clemens Street, Leamington Spa, on August 10.

Warwickshire Police said Sandor was arrested on Saturday by Essex Police at an address in Romford – one of nine people to be arrested over the killing.