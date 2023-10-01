Shapps: £4 billion worth of contracts signed to develop attack submarines

Conservative Party Conference 2023

The Defence Secretary has announced £4 billion worth of contracts with British firms as part of the development of the “hunter-killer” submarine programme.

Grant Shapps said the submarines, which are to be nuclear-powered and conventionally armed, would be the “most powerful attack submarines ever operated by the Royal Navy”.

The Defence Secretary also announced RAF Typhoons have been sent to Poland to support the UK ally from the “threat of Russian interference”, and that hundreds of extra troops will be deployed in Kosovo following a request from Nato.

Speaking on the main stage of the Tory conference in Manchester, Mr Shapps said: “Today, I can announce that we’ve signed contracts worth £4 billion with leading British businesses to drive forward the development of the most powerful attack submarines ever operated by the Royal Navy.”

Mr Shapps said “these hunter-killer Aukus submarines will empower the Royal Navy to maintain our strategic advantage under the sea”, and will support “thousands of jobs”.

The Conservative Party said the contracts have been signed with BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce and Babcock Marine, and will support thousands of British jobs.

Mr Shapps also told the conference: “I can announce the UK has stepped up again with two deployments. First in response to requests from our Polish friends, RAF Typhoons are landing in Poland as I speak to support our Nato ally with the greater threat of Russian interference.

“I authorised the full deployment of a battalion-size UK strategic reservists to Nato’s Kosovo peacekeeping mission.