Suspended Laurence Fox yet to learn whether he will return to GB News

Actor-turned-politician Laurence Fox during a Turning Point UK protest (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Laurence Fox said he was unsure if he would return to GB News after his on-air comments about a female journalist was criticised by the channel’s boss.

Actor-turned-politician Fox has undergone a disciplinary hearing with the channel after he made a series of comments about political correspondent Ava Evans, including asking “who would want to shag that?”.

GB News boss Angelos Frangopoulos said he was “appalled” by the remarks, which were broadcast on an episode of the channel’s Dan Wootton Tonight show last week.

But when asked by the PA news agency whether a decision had been made about whether he would return, Fox said: “I don’t know – I haven’t heard anything.”

Actor-turned-politician Laurence Fox (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

When asked whether he would want to return to the airwaves he said: “I don’t know.”

On Friday in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, Fox said: “Just completed my GB News show trial. I mean disciplinary hearing.

“I think the rules are that I can’t speak freely about it. Which is totally on brand. For the home of free speech.”

He joined a group protesting against a monthly drag act for children held at south London pub the Honor Oak on Saturday.

They were met by a far larger group of LGBTQ protesters kept separate by dozens of police officers, who closed off the road, as each side accused the other of fascism.

Actor-turned-politician Laurence Fox (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Fox stopped for selfies with fans, one of whom wore a Trump hat, and was seen breaking into dance as he held his hands in a love-heart gesture towards the counter-protesters.

Fox and presenter Wootton, who have both since apologised, were suspended by GB News amid an internal investigation and a probe by regulator Ofcom, which received around 7,300 complaints over the episode.