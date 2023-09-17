Murder investigation after death of man in Luton

Police tape

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Luton.

Emergency services were called at about 1.55am on Saturday to reports that two people had been attacked on Tenth Avenue in the Sundon Park area of the town.

A man in his 30s, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to hospital.

Detectives believe they had been attacked by two men with knives.

No arrests have been made.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins of Bedfordshire Police said: “We understand the impact shocking incidents like this have on local residents and want to reassure the community that officers are pursuing all lines of inquiry to progress the investigation and identify those responsible.

“We are particularly interested to hear from anyone who was in and around the area between 1am and 3am and may have dashcam footage.

“Knife crime has no place in our society and my thoughts are with the families of the victims and all those affected.

“I would also like to thank the local emergency services for their fast and professional response to this serious incident.”