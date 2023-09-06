Community ‘broken’ after death of eight-year-old girl at Cork beach

Simon Coveney

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney has said the community is “broken” after the death of an eight-year-old girl who went missing at a beach in Co Cork.

A major search was launched after the alarm was raised at Fountainstown Beach near Crosshaven at around 4.40pm on Tuesday.

Members of An Garda Siochana, the Coast Guard, the RNLI, fire services, and Mallow River Rescue were involved in the search effort.

The body of the child was recovered from the water at around 7.45pm.

Speaking to the media in Co Wicklow ahead of a Cabinet meeting, Cork TD Simon Coveney said it had been a summer of tragic deaths.

“We’ve also seen, particularly in my own home city of Cork, extraordinary tragedy again in the last 24 hours in terms of the drowning of a young eight-year-old girl,” he said.

“It’s been a desperate summer in the context of tragedy involving children, both on our roads and unfortunately with water accidents as well, two of them very close to where I live.

“The community is just broken again this morning.