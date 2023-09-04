Flynn announces SNP reshuffle at Westminster

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has reshuffled his frontbench team as his party ramps up its preparations for a general election expected to take place next year.

Mr Flynn said his revamped team would seek to “pile pressure” on the UK Government ahead of the election.

The reshuffle sees Amy Callaghan, who ousted then Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson to win the East Dunbartonshire seat in 2019, take over from Martyn Day as the party’s health spokesperson at Westminster.

SNP MP Amy Callaghan has been announced as the party’s new health spokesperson at Westminster (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Callaghan fought cancer as a teenager before suffering a brain haemorrhage in 2020.

Anum Qaisar becomes the party’s new levelling up spokesperson, a post which had been held by Chris Stephens.

Mhairi Black remains as Westminster deputy leader, despite announcing she is to quit the Commons at the next election.

However Stewart Hosie, who is also among the eight SNP MPs who have so far declared they will not be standing for election next year, is removed from the economy brief, with Drew Hendry taking on this role.

Phillipa Whitford, another of the group of MPs who are stepping down, is replaced as the party’s Scotland spokesperson by Tommy Sheppard.

Elsewhere Alan Brown is replaced as energy spokesperson by Dave Doogan, who had been the party’s foreign affairs spokesperson.

MP Anum Qaisar will speak for the SNP on levelling up following the reshuffle (Roger Harris/UK Parliament/PA)

David Linden, Alison Thewliss, Alyn Smith and Kirsten Oswald all retain their current posts, and will continue to speak for the party on social justice, home affairs, Europe and EU accession, and women and equalities respectively.

The SNP said its new frontbench team had more women in promoted posts, with better representation from communities across Scotland.

Mr Flynn said: “The SNP’s new frontbench team will pile pressure on the UK Government to help families with the cost of living, whilst renewing the positive case for independence in Europe, and investment in Scotland’s enormous renewable energy potential, as the best route to securing strong and sustained economic growth.”

Hitting out at the party’s rivals, he added: “The Tories trashed the UK economy – and it’s increasingly clear the Tory-lite Labour Party is offering no change from the disastrous policies that got the UK into this mess.

“Under Sir Keir Starmer, they back Brexit, austerity cuts, and creeping privatisation of the NHS, which will take the UK down the path to long-term decline and hammer the incomes of families in Scotland.”

Mr Flynn said: “The SNP is the party with a plan to deliver strong economic growth – and reduce the cost of living.

“Scotland is an energy rich country with huge resources. By rejoining the EU, and investing in the renewable energy gold rush, we can build a wealthier, greener and fairer future.