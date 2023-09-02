First Minister Humza Yousaf marches with thousands of independence supporters

Independence allows us to put right the historic wrong of Brexit.

Westminster is taking us down the wrong path.

By taking Scotland’s future into our own hands, we can rejoin the world’s largest trading bloc, be at the top table of the EU, at the heart of Europe where we belong. pic.twitter.com/rNiiYCAJqz

— Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) September 2, 2023