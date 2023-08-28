Annual river football match continues to excite crowds in Cotswold village

Annual Football River match

Footballers waded through water as part of an annual sporting tradition in a Cotswolds village.

Monday saw the return of the annual traditional River Windrush football match in Bourton-in-the-Water, Gloucestershire.

Footballers from Bourton Rovers had their game faces on for the match (Ben Birchall/PA)

The long-standing tradition sees goalposts placed into the shallow waters of the river, with the two sides – who are both part of Bourton Rovers Football Club – playing a 30-minute game.

Right from the start of the match, the footballers battled it out to gain possession of the ball and seemed to make a splash with crowds, who looked on excitedly.

Footballers from Bourton Rovers battle it out (Ben Birchall/PA)

One team wore bright orange tops with yellow shorts while the other donned a royal blue kit.

Players got stuck into the action quickly, with many running through the river to help team-mates and others trying to tackle their opponents to inch closer to the goal.

The match entertained crowds (Ben Birchall/PA)

One player was seen pushing two opponents out of the way as he tried to make a beeline for the net.

The match has happened in the village annually for more than 100 years (Ben Birchall/PA)

In one particularly grizzly moment, a group of players were seen trying to get their foot on the ball at the side of the unconventional pitch as some took pictures and others stared with anticipation.

A man wearing a dress and wig made an appearance at the match (Ben Birchall/PA)