Two people die after driving into flooded area in Liverpool

Police tape

Two people have died after driving a car into a flooded area in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police said officers received a report of concern for the safety of a man and a woman inside a black Mercedes on Queens Drive in Mossley Hill at around 9.20pm on Saturday.

A man and a woman were found at the scene and both were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Their next of kin have been informed and formal identification has been made, police said.

Merseyside Police have been asked by the coroner to further investigate the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Dalton said: “Our thoughts go out to the family of the man and woman who sadly lost their lives in this tragic incident, despite the best efforts of passing members of the public, our officers and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Services at the scene.

“We are at the early stages of an ongoing investigation on Queens Drive to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident.

“Road closures remain in the area as we continue with this investigation and motorists are advised to avoid the road.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who was on Queens Drive, between North Mossley Hill Road and Dovedale Road at around 9.20pm last night and saw the accident, or who stopped to try to help or anyone who had any dashcam footage from their car to come forward as soon as possible.