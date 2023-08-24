Van driver arrested after death of bus driver following crash

Bus driver Gordon Stirling

A van driver has been arrested after a bus driver died following a crash.

Gordon Stirling, 23, was injured when the single-decker Stagecoach bus he was driving was involved in a collision with a white Ford Transit van in East Ayrshire.

The incident happened at about 5.30pm on August 14 on the A77 at the junction with the A719, near Kingswell.

Mr Stirling, from Crosshouse, East Ayrshire, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with life-threatening injuries and died five days later on August 19.

The 42-year-old driver of the Ford Transit van was also taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Police said a man has been arrested in connection with the death.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man following a fatal road crash on the A77 in East Ayrshire.

“The crash involved a white Ford Transit van and a single decker Stagecoach bus near the junction with the A719 for Galston around 5.30pm on Monday, August 14, 2023.

“The driver of the bus, 23-year-old Gordon Stirling, died following the crash.

“The 42-year-old man remains in hospital for treatment.”

Police continue to appeal for information about the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer McCulloch said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Gordon Stirling and we are providing them with support as investigation progresses.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage which may assist is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 3147 of Monday, August 14 2023.”