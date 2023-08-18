Wind and rain warnings issued as Storm Betty to sweep across island of Ireland

Spring weather May 11th 2023

Several rain and wind warnings have been issued as Storm Betty is to sweep across the island on Friday night.

Irish forecaster Met Eireann has issued a status orange wind and rain warning for three counties – Cork, Waterford and Kilkenny – which will be in place from 9pm on Friday until 3am on Saturday.

Met Éireann have named #StormBetty This is the second named storm of this August and is likely to bring very strong winds , and some heavy downpours ?️⛈️⤵️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/9dukghoO04 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 18, 2023

A status yellow warning for both wind and rain has been issued for the rest of the country, which kicks in at various times from 2pm on Friday afternoon.

This could lead to structural damage, falling trees, travel disruption, power outages, and localised flooding, according to Met Eireann.

There is also the risk of thundery downpours on Friday, as well as strong winds along eastern-facing coasts.

(PA Graphics)

In Northern Ireland, a status yellow rain warning is in place across the region from 9pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday, risking further disruption.