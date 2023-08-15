One junior doctor union accepts Scottish Government pay deal

Staff on a hospital ward

Junior doctor members of the union representing hospital doctors have voted to accept a Scottish Government pay deal.

Some 67.5% of members in the HCSA Scotland ballot backed the deal, which was made by ministers last month, on a turnout of just over 74%.

The offer will see an uplift of 12.4% this year and a guaranteed pay rise in line with inflation until at least 2026-27.

Along with the pay increase, the Scottish Government also committed to a new pay review mechanism.

Despite the union – which previously saw 95% of members back strike action in Scotland – voting for the deal, walkouts remain possible, with BMA Scotland junior doctors still voting on the deal until Wednesday.

BREAKING: HCSA Scotland members have voted to ACCEPT the Scottish Government's pay offer. Members have cautiously backed the immediate pay award and now expect a timeline for #PayRestoration. pic.twitter.com/PcRJSUNyUM — HCSA – the hospital doctors' union (@HCSANews) August 15, 2023

HCSA president Dr Naru Narayanan said members have “cautiously” backed the pay award but “remain concerned that future commitments are still shrouded in uncertainty”.

Dr Narayanan added: “We do not yet know the shape of any future pay review process nor the detail on promised inflationary rises in future years.

“HCSA and the Scottish TUC have therefore written jointly today to the Health Secretary to ensure that the views of our members are fully represented and build constructively on the promises made to date.”

In the letter – sent to Health Secretary Michael Matheson from the president, along with HCSA general secretary Dr Paul Donaldson and STUC general secretary Roz Foyer – they said: “We are pleased that the Scottish Government has accepted the principle of pay restoration.

“It is good to see an immediate plan to curtail erosion, and a longer term strategy for reform. Overall, we welcome the significant progress this award represents in achieving pay restoration.

“However, our members are not without reservations. Detail is lacking on the process, which in turn affects confidence. Our members have therefore asked us to keep the situation under review, and particularly to monitor that the awards promised for the next three years are indeed greater than inflation.