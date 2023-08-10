Wilko falls into administration with 12,000 jobs at risk

Wilko store

Budget retailer Wilko has entered administration after failing to secure a rescue deal, putting around 12,000 jobs in jeopardy.

The chain, which runs more than 400 stores across the UK, told staff on Thursday that it has hired administrators from PwC to oversee the process.

Mark Jackson, chief executive officer of Wilko, said the firm had “a significant level of interest” but was “left with no choice but to take this unfortunate action” after being unable to close a deal within time.

Thank you for the love ❤️ Find your local store here and pop in – we'd love to see you https://t.co/fQof21OfbC pic.twitter.com/D2SP6luoQm — wilko (@LoveWilko) August 4, 2023

In a letter, Mr Jackson said: “Over the past six months Wilko has been very open that we’ve been considering options to accelerate a turnaround plan given that we needed to make significant changes to the way we operate to restore confidence and stabilise our business.

“We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that with regret, we’ve no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration.