Police hunt thief who stole 14 beehives in Welsh town

?? We are investigating a report of 14 stolen beehives in the Llangollen area, sometime between 8am on Saturday, July 28th and around midnight on Monday, July 31st.

Anyone with info can contact us via the website, or on 101, using reference A121770.

More here ?? pic.twitter.com/mu4oZf6FVb

— NWP Rural Crime Team/Tîm Troseddau Cefn Gwlad HGC (@NWPRuralCrime) August 3, 2023