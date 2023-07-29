Scooter rider dies after collision with ambulance near Barnsley

We can now confirm that the man involved in the Hoylandswaine collision last night (Friday 28 July) has sadly died.

The scooter rider – a man aged in his 30s – was transported to hospital, but later sadly died from his injuries.

