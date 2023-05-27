Man released by police under investigation after Downing Street crash

Car at gates of Downing Street

A man who was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after a car crashed into the gates of Downing Street has been released under investigation.

The 43-year-old was detained by armed officers after a collision involving a silver Kia near the Prime Minister’s official residence in Whitehall at 4.20pm on Thursday.

There were no reports of any injuries and inquiries are continuing into the incident, the Metropolitan Police said on Saturday.

The force said: “Armed officers, who were in attendance, arrested a 43-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.

“He was taken into custody and has since been released under investigation in relation to this matter.”

Rishi Sunak was in Downing Street at the time the car crashed into the front gates, the PA news agency understands.

The Prime Minister, who had been due to leave No 10 anyway, departed after the crash.

Counter-terrorism police are currently supporting officers in their inquiries but the incident is not being treated as terror-related, the Met said.

Images on social media showed the car surrounded by emergency vehicles as police cordoned off the stretch of Whitehall outside Downing Street.