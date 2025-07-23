Former firefighters’ union chief Matt Wrack wins NASUWT leadership election

Matt Wrack has been elected as the permanent general secretary of the NASUWT teaching union.

The union held its first contested leadership election in decades after it faced legal action over the appointment of its new leader.

Mr Wrack, the former leader of the Fire Brigades Union, secured 5,249 votes to beat Neil Butler, NASUWT’s national officer for Wales, who received 3,126 votes, the union has announced.

A postal ballot of members closed on Wednesday.

Only 4.7% of eligible NASUWT members took part in the first contested leadership election since 1990.

Mr Wrack was announced as union leader in April after he was endorsed by the national executive to replace Patrick Roach.

However, Mr Butler took legal action against the union after its national executive committee told him he was not eligible to stand for the position as a non-member.

Mr Butler and Luke Lockyer, the union’s president in Wales, sought “injunctive relief” to force the union to reopen nominations.

NASUWT reached an agreement to head off High Court legal action over the ballot, and the union agreed to pay £65,000 of Mr Butler and Mr Lockyer’s costs and VAT.

Dr Patrick Roach was the previous NASUWT general secretary (PA)

NASUWT announced in June that the leadership election would go ahead after Mr Wrack and Mr Butler both met the threshold of being nominated either by the NASUWT national executive or by a minimum of 25 local associations.

Mr Wrack said: “I am immensely honoured to be elected general secretary of NASUWT.

“I want to thank every member who participated in this election for placing their trust in me.

“NASUWT is a proud and powerful voice for teachers, and together we will make that voice even stronger.

“I pay tribute to Dr Patrick Roach for his years of service and to Neil Butler for a spirited campaign that highlighted the issues our members care about.

“Now, our priority is unity and action.

“Teachers have endured years of underinvestment, overwork, and undervaluing of our profession.

“We urgently need Government to invest in education – that means fair pay, manageable workloads, and safe, respectful working environments for staff and students.

“I will work tirelessly with our executive and activists across all nations to secure the conditions and respect teachers deserve.

“This is a critical moment for education, and NASUWT will lead the way in fighting for our members’ rights.”

Wayne Broom, NASUWT president, said: “We congratulate Matt on his election as general secretary of NASUWT.

“This election engaged our members up and down the country, and the result reflects their confidence in his leadership.

“Matt will play a vital role in the next chapter of the union’s work on behalf of teachers across the UK.

“The national executive and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue our mission to put teachers first.

“We also want to thank Neil Butler for standing in this election and for his ongoing service to NASUWT – his dedication exemplifies the strength of this union’s democracy.”