Teenager Mizzy arrested two days after court appearance over TikTok ‘prank’

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro

A teenager who was issued with a criminal behaviour order (CBO) and fined hundreds of pounds after entering a home as part of a TikTok “prank” has been arrested just two days after appearing in court.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, known as Mizzy, of Manor Road, Hackney, north London, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where he admitted one count of failing to comply with a community protection notice issued on May 11 2022.

Judge Charlotte Crangle issued him with a two-year criminal behaviour order, including that he must not directly or indirectly post videos on to social media without the documented consent of the people featured in the content, must not trespass into private property and must not attend the Westfield Centre in Stratford, east London.

She also ordered O’Garro to pay a fine of £200, as well as a victim surcharge of £80 and costs of £85 – totalling £365.

In a video posted to Twitter on Friday, O’Gorro was seen being arrested by a plain-clothed police officer who references two videos published on social media on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed an arrest had been made on Friday.

A spokesperson for the force said: “On Friday May 26, officers arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of breach of a criminal behaviour order.

“He has been taken into custody. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV, the teenager said: “I wouldn’t call it terrorising, I would more call it having fun.

“But let me get this out of the way first, I apologise. You see this situation that blew up on the internet, like walking into random houses, the next day I apologised because I felt bad.”

Varinder Hayre, prosecuting, told the court on Wednesday that O’Garro had breached the community protection notice by entering a home on May 15 this year.

“It was discovered that he had filmed the entire incident for a TikTok trend about walking into random houses,” she said.

“He has caused the family a lot of distress.

“The faces of the couple and their two young children can be seen.”

Lee Sergent, in mitigation, said O’Garro had apologised to the family.