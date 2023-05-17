World’s largest collection of Banksy artworks to go on display in London

People observe a Banksy artwork

The world’s largest collection of original and authenticated Banksy artworks is set to go on display in London.

The Art of Banksy, featuring more than 110 pieces from the anonymous Bristol-based artist, will open on Regent Street in July.

Visitors will be able to see works that brought Banksy international notoriety, such as Girl With Balloon, Flower Thrower and Rude Copper, alongside others that are going on display for the first time.

The exhibition also focuses on Banksy’s Dismaland, The Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem and recent artworks acknowledging the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Art of Banksy has brought the works to more than 1.5 million visitors in 15 cities across the globe, though it is not curated or authorised by the artist himself.

The London exhibition will, for the first time, see close associates of the artist share their personal stories and give unique insight into some of the famous images.

The anonymous testimonials will also share details of how the headline-grabbing street art stunts were devised.

The Art of Banksy will be open to the public on July 5.