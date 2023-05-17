Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lancaster flypast pays 80th anniversary tribute to Dambusters

UK NewsPublished:

The UK’s last airworthy Lancaster bomber toured former RAF bases.

80th anniversary of Dambusters Raid
80th anniversary of Dambusters Raid

The only remaining airworthy Lancaster bomber in the UK took to the skies on Tuesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raid.

The plane, one of only two Lancasters still in operation, flew over former air bases in Lincolnshire on the anniversary of the mission to attack German dams on 1943.

Part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF), plane PA474 took off from its base at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire for a flypast over the RAF Museum at Hendon, London.

80th anniversary of Dambusters Raid
The UK’s only airworthy Lancaster bomber, PA474, passes over Lincoln Cathedral during the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Operation Chastise, also known as the Dambusters Raid (Joe Giddens/PA

Its return journey took it over 28 former Bomber Command air bases in Lincolnshire.

Spectators lined the perimeters of bases and nearby roads to catch a site of the plane.

Squadron Leader Mark Sugden, Officer Commanding the BBMF, said: “The Dambusters Raid was one of the most audacious raids in the history of the Royal Air Force, and we at the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight are proud to commemorate the bravery, dedication and sacrifice of all those involved.”

80th anniversary of Dambusters Raid
The UK’s only airworthy Lancaster bomber, PA474, prepares to take off from her home base of RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Nineteen Lancasters, crewed by 133 airmen, took part in Operation Chastise on the night of May 16-17, 1943.

Led by Wing Commander Guy Gibson, the raid targeted three dams in the industrialised Ruhr region of Germany using the “bouncing bomb” invented by Barnes Wallis.

They successfully breached the Mohne and Eder dams while the Sorpe was damaged.

80th anniversary of Dambusters Raid
People fill the road as the UK’s only airworthy Lancaster bomber, PA474, passes over Lincoln Cathedral and the International Bomber Command Centre (Joe Giddens/PA)

Eight Lancasters were shot down during the raid, which was immortalised in the 1955 film The Dam Busters, with 53 airmen killed.

The anniversary was marked with a tribute evening at the International Bomber Command Centre at Lincoln which included excerpts from interviews with George “Johnny” Johnson, the last surviving member of the Dambusters who died in December aged 101.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News