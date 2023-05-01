MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo dies aged 46

Master Chef logo

MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo has died aged 46, according to a statement from his family.

The statement, posted on his Facebook page, said: “With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.

“So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.