Paul O’Grady laid to rest after service attended by close friends and family

UK News

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and comedian Alan Carr were among those in attendance.

Paul O’Grady funeral
Paul O’Grady funeral

Comedian and TV stalwart Paul O’Grady has been laid to rest following a service which included a eulogy from actor Julian Clary and a reading from Lord Michael Cashman.

The private funeral was held at St Rumwold’s Church in the village of Bonnington in Kent on Thursday afternoon, conducted by Reverend Canon Roger Martin.

Mourners then headed to a wake at Port Lympne Safari Park in Kent.

Paul O’Grady funeral
The funeral cortege of Paul O’Grady travels through the village of Aldington, Kent (Yui Mok/PA)

The service featured a series of personal tributes to O’Grady, including a bronze statue of his beloved late dog Buster that had been placed on top of a leopard-print throw.

Meanwhile, a photograph of a smiling O’Grady was centred at the front of the Grade I listed parish church surrounded by arrangements of lilies in a nod to his drag alter ego, Lily Savage.

Mr Martin welcomed family and friends including comedian Clary, actress Dame Sheila Hancock, and the late Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell.

Paul O’Grady funeral
Ronnie and Sally Wood arrive for the funeral of Paul O’Grady (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Salvation Army Band played songs such as Tomorrow from the musical Annie – in which O’Grady was starring in a touring production at the time of his death.

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and comedian Alan Carr were also among the celebrity attendees.

Paul O’Grady funeral
Husband of Paul O’Grady, Andre Portasio (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ahead of the service, O’Grady’s husband Andre Portasio was emotional as he rode in the carriage drawn by two black horses and decorated with a wreath of their dog Buster, with one of their other dogs, Conchita, on his lap.

