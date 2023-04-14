Lidl and Aldi slash price of milk

Lidl figures

Aldi and Lidl have followed rival supermarkets Sainsbury’s and Tesco in slashing the price of milk.

The budget retailers announced on Friday that they are cutting the price of their four-pint own brand bottles by 10p from £1.65 to £1.55.

The change follows a similar announcement by supermarket Sainsbury’s on Thursday, with Tesco being the first to cut its prices on Wednesday.

The German stores often compete with Britain’s most popular supermarkets on prices.

In the latest round of price cuts, a one pint bottle of own-brand milk will be 5p cheaper at 90p, while two pints will be reduced from £1.30 to £1.25.

The changes come at a time when the cost of groceries have skyrocketed reaching their highest level in decades.

The latest figures release by the ONS show that the price of food has increased by 18% in the year to February.