Holidaymakers face disruption as Port of Dover limits Good Friday coach travel

Coaches queue to enter the Port of Dover

Thousands of holidaymakers face having their Easter trips disrupted as the Port of Dover is limiting Good Friday coach travel.

The Kent port said the decision is part of measures aimed at avoiding a repeat of the “horrible situation” last weekend, when many coaches were delayed for several hours before boarding ferries.

A series of measures is being implemented at the #PortofDover to alleviate traffic congestion over the coming #Easter weekend. Read more: https://t.co/pGLanXKK7y pic.twitter.com/BNnqyWQuCW — Port of Dover (@Port_of_Dover) April 5, 2023

Good Friday is expected to be the busiest day of the Easter bank holiday weekend for coaches embarking on cross-Channel trips from the port.

The port said that, to “reduce coach volumes” on that day, ferry operators DFDS, Irish Ferries and P&O Ferries are “working with their coach customers to spread the travel” across the three-day period from Thursday to Saturday.

This comes after an “urgent review” by the port’s management with ferry operators and French border control authorities.

DOVER PORT: We are expecting a busy weekend with the Easter getaway through the port ???Please allow 120 minutes to complete border controls and check-in #dfdsinfo — DFDS UK Updates (@DFDSUKUpdates) April 5, 2023

Coach sector trade association the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT) previously said that limiting the number of coaches allowed to use the port would be “an unacceptable and backward step”.

The port said it has installed “additional temporary border control infrastructure as contingency capacity for coach processing”.