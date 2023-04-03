Former soldier jailed for 14 years for raping woman he had offered to help home

Plymouth Crown Court

A former soldier who raped a woman after offering to take her home in a taxi from a night out has been jailed for 14 years.

Sam Evans, 29, left his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, with a permanent medical condition following the attack on July 2 last year.

She had lost her mobile phone when the pair got in a taxi – which ended up near his home in Devonport, Plymouth – together.

The court heard they had spoken on a dating app two months before the attack but the victim always rebutted his attempts to meet up in person.

Once they arrived at his home he told her he loved her which made her uncomfortable and she asked him to call a taxi.

Instead he took her to his bedroom, locked the door, hit her across the face, pinned her to the bed by her throat and raped her.

He also knelt on her chest which restricted her breathing, held her throat until she passed out and urinated on her during the ordeal.

After the attack she asked him to call a taxi but he refused and he drove her home, which she felt she had no choice but to let him do.

On their way back he told her he “never wanted anyone to know” what he had done.

He also said he felt bad for her and asked whether she was going to say anything as he would be “in trouble.”

Her mother noticed her facial injuries when Evans dropped her home, but the victim did not want to call the police out of fear that her attacker knew where she lived.

She went to hospital that day as she was in extreme pain and told staff about the ordeal, who then called police.

She was treated for multiple injuries including concussion, a jaw injury, significant bruising to her chest, bruised arms and neck, and cuts and bruises to her mouth.

Evans was arrested on suspicion of rape while driving his van on July 7 last year.

When interviewed by police he said the pair had had sex but denied rape, assault or that his victim had said she wanted to go home beforehand.

He admitted ‘lightly choking her’ and said he ‘potentially’ could have caused the throat injuries but had not meant to hurt her.

He went on to admit he may have been ‘heavy handed’ and could have made her lose consciousness for a period of time.

He was convicted last month of rape, two counts of sexual assault by penetration, non-fatal strangulation and assault causing actual bodily harm, following a trial at Plymouth Crown Court.

He was cleared of a second count of rape and a further count of assault by penetration.

After his release he must spend another four years on licence. He was also banned from contacting his victim for 25 years and will be on the sex offenders’ register for life.

After he was jailed on Monday his victim said the attack had left her “scared and isolated”.

She added: “Sexual assault is more than just a physical assault; my body is the shell in which I hold everything that I am.

“A violation to someone’s body is a violation to the very core of a person. It is hard to put into words the irreparable damage Sam Evans has caused me.

“I would encourage any victim of rape and sexual assault to come forward so that together we can put an end to sexual violence. You are not alone, there is support waiting for you.

“I will not let what happened defeat me, this will be the making, not breaking of me.”

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lee Tucker said: “I believe this is one of the worst cases of its kind that Devon and Cornwall Police has dealt with.

“The victim was subjected to a brutal and horrific ordeal at the hands of Evans.

“The level of premeditation he showed leading up to the incident, what he did on the night, and how he manipulated someone very vulnerable into gaining his trust, demonstrates that he is very dangerous.

“It seems clear that he was leading a double life. The impeccable serviceman who is well liked and well respected, and then the other side to him where he is using the dating app to prey on this vulnerable woman.

“Throughout the trial he showed no remorse and tried to manipulate the whole court as to his version of events which were proven to be lies.”