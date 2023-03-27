Notification Settings

Provisional trial date set for man accused of murdering pedestrian

UK NewsPublished:

Luke Dann appeared before Plymouth Crown Court for a private hearing on Monday.

David Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene

A provisional trial date has been set for a man accused of murdering a pedestrian.

Police were called to Leigham Manor Drive in the Devon city at about 8.55pm on March 21 following reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, David Kelly, 42, from Plymouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Luke Dann, 36, also from the city, appeared before Plymouth Crown Court on Monday charged with murder.

His hearing, before Judge Simon Carr, was held in chambers – meaning members of the public and media could not attend.

Following the case, the court confirmed that a plea and case management hearing had been listed for April 24.

A provisional trial date of September 4 has also been set, a spokesman said.

Dann, who did not enter a plea to the charge against him, was remanded into custody until the next hearing in his case.

