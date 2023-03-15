Baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby was injected with air, court told

Lucy Letby court case

A baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby was injected with air, a court heard.

The infant was said to have been attacked by the defendant during her day shift at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit in June 2016.

Giving evidence on Wednesday, expert witness Dr Dewi Evans told Manchester Crown Court he believed Child O was the victim of an “air embolus” – in which gas bubbles block blood supply.

The retired consultant paediatrician said a “small discoloured purpuric rash” had been noted on the youngster’s chest during his rapid deterioration on the afternoon of June 23.

Dr Dewi Evans, a retired consultant paediatrician, arrives at Manchester Crown Court to give evidence (Peter Byrne/PA)

Dr Evans said: “I considered that the rash was consistent with (Child O) having received a injection of air into his circulation, his blood circulation.

“My opinion was that (Child O’s) terminal collapse was him being the victim of an air embolus.

“I couldn’t find any evidence where this could have occurred accidentally.”

Dr Evans said it “repeated the pattern” seen in the case of Child B, a twin girl, who also had a noticeable rash during her collapse – which she survived.

Jurors were told Dr Evans had concluded in an earlier report, in June 2018, that the cause for Child O’s collapse was trauma to the liver.

A haematoma – bleeding – had been found in the liver during a post-mortem examination.

Dr Evans said: “If there was a purpuric rash – little blood spots under the skin – there had to be a cause. It was indicative of direct trauma.”

He later learned from the police that the doctor who observed the rash had further explained it disappeared a short time after.

Dr Evans said: “This made a big difference to the interpretation of the rash. If it’s a purpuric rash it will last quite some time – days, hours.”

Letby is also accused of murdering Child O’s newborn brother, Child P, on the following day.

The surviving triplet was later discharged from another hospital after their parents “begged” a doctor to remove him from the Countess of Chester.