Ukrainian teenager’s death not suspicious, say police

The death of a teenage girl who died after being found unconscious on a beach is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

Ukraine national Albina Yevko, 14, had been reported missing on the evening of March 4 and was later found unconscious on Dawlish beach in south Devon.

She was airlifted to hospital in Exeter where she later died.

Devon and Cornwall Police said inquiries had concluded there was no third party involvement in the teenager’s death and a report was being prepared for the coroner.

Detective Inspector Becky Davies said: “Following police enquiries undertaken throughout the Dawlish area, including CCTV trawls, review of Albina’s phone and a forensic post mortem investigation, investigative officers can confirm that there was no third party involvement and that the death of Albina Yevko is not suspicious.

“Our investigation shows that Albina had settled very well in the UK since moving from Ukraine and enjoyed living by the sea and being part of a new family.

“She had made good friends, both Ukrainian and English in the UK, enjoyed school and was very much welcomed by the local community.

“We have informed Albina’s next of kin of our findings and we ask that their privacy is respected at such a difficult time.

“The police’s role is to continue gathering information surrounding this matter and to submit a file to the coroner who will hold an inquest into this death in due course.

“We would like to thank everyone who has helped us with our investigation into this matter. Our thoughts are with all who knew Albina at this tragic time.”

In a statement issued by the force earlier this week, Albina’s mother, Inna Yevko, said: “Myself and my family are devastated to have lost our beautiful Albina.