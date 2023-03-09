Blizzards and deep snow to hit north and central England amid amber warning

People in the snow in Dunstable, Bedfordshire

Snowstorms are due to affect large parts of England on Thursday, while sleet and rain batter much of the rest of the UK.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for “strong winds bringing blizzard conditions” and up to 16in (40cm) of snow for an area stretching from Stoke-on-Trent to Durham.

The latest area of rain, sleet and snow is already moving in across parts of Wales and the west Midlands as shown in the latest radar ? Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Sz8BqsCYXj — Met Office (@metoffice) March 9, 2023

The alert, which warns of likely “significant disruption” to transport, power lines and phone network coverage, lasts for 21 hours from 3pm on Thursday and covers major cities including Liverpool, Sheffield, Bradford and Leeds.

Daytime temperatures in the low single figures and sub-zero temperatures overnight are predicted for much of the UK, with slightly warmer conditions in the south.

(PA Graphics)

A yellow warning for “heavy snow” also covers a large area between Glasgow and Birmingham until 2pm on Friday, while a second yellow warning for snow and ice is in place over the Scottish Isles until 10am on Thursday.

The Environment Agency has issued five alerts for locations on the south coast of England, and for residents between Putney Bridge and Teddington Weir along the River Thames in London, where flooding is “possible”.

(PA Graphics)

Natural Resources Wales has given two similar warnings for the North Wales coast, along with the Lleyn Peninsula and Cardigan Bay coastline.