Suella Braverman ‘did not see’ email attacking civil servants, says No 10

Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman “did not see, sign off or sanction” an email sent out to Tory members in her name attacking civil servants, Downing Street has said.

The email blaming an “an activist blob of left-wing lawyers, civil servants and the Labour Party” for blocking previous attempts to tackle illegal migration, signed by the Home Secretary, has drawn widespread criticism.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s press secretary told reporters: “She did not see, sign off or sanction that email being sent out.”

She directed further questions to the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ), suggesting there had been “operational issues” around the message being sent that “we’ll have to review”.

“Obviously there would have to be ministerial sign-off usually on things where their name is included on it or it goes out in their name,” the press secretary said, suggesting that on this occasion the process was not followed.

Ms Braverman “had a busy day” launching the Government’s Illegal Migration Bill designed to stop small boats crossing the Channel, she added.