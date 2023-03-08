Flights disrupted amid snowfall in south following coldest night of the year

Winter weather Mar 8th 2023

Dozens of flights have been disrupted in the south of England amid snowfall across the nation following the coldest night of the year on Tuesday.

The Met Office has said temperatures at Kinbrace in the Highlands dropped to this year’s low of minus 15.4C overnight – and snow is on the way for much of the UK through the rest of the week.

(PA Graphics)

Bristol Airport temporarily closed for “snow clearing operations” with morning flights cancelled, and delays are also affecting passengers at other airports in the south of England.

Forecasters have predicted night-time sub-zero temperatures in all four UK nations until at least Friday.

The temperature at Kinbrace has since dropped a little further to -15.4 Celsius this morning Certainly a morning to wrap up warm ? — Met Office (@metoffice) March 8, 2023

Following a “very chilly” start to Wednesday, the Met Office issued several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice which may lead to injuries from slips and falls and cause travel disruption.

At least 27 flights due to depart from the Bristol Airport on Wednesday morning have been affected by snow, while several arrivals have been diverted to Birmingham.

A spokesperson for the airport said “additional staff are on site to assist with the adverse weather response” and passengers have been advised to check with their airline prior to arriving at the airport.

The airport reopened at 10.45am but said there is “ongoing flight disruption”.

The Bristol Airport teams are working hard on snow clearing operations, but as the snow continues to fall, flight operations have been suspended until 1100. For the latest flight information please check with your airline. pic.twitter.com/IFaFw4QuuR — Bristol Airport (@BristolAirport) March 8, 2023

Gatwick Airport said some passengers experienced “minor delays” on Wednesday morning but “the airport is open and flights are operating”.

Network Rail is advising passengers to check their journeys in advance due to the Met Office warnings, but a spokesperson said there has been “no significant weather-related disruption” on the lines so far.

Swimmers brave the freezing conditions as they gather to celebrate International Women’s Day at King Edward’s Bay, near Tynemouth (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The snow and ice warnings for Wednesday cover northern Scotland until 10am on Thursday, along with central and southern areas of England and Wales from midnight until 7am on Thursday.