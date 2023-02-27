Notification Settings

Northern lights seen across the UK

UK NewsPublished:

There is a chance of seeing the phenomenon again on Monday night, the Meteorological Office said.

The northern lights sitting above a bank of low mist at Lilburn Tower in Northumberland in 2016

The northern lights were seen across the UK on Sunday – and could appear again on Monday night, according to the Meteorological Office.

The Met Office tweeted a series of pictures taken by members of the public which captured the light phenomenon in North Uist in Scotland, North Wales, Cambridgeshire and Shropshire.

The national weather service tweeted: “A coronal hole high speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to #Aurora sightings across the UK.”

In a separate tweet, it encouraged users to upload pictures of any other sightings using the hashtag #LoveUKWeather.

The Met Office also said there is a chance of seeing the northern lights again on Monday night.

