Government criticises ‘disgusting’ scam energy bills support emails

Watch out for Energy Bills Support Scheme scams!

❌ You don’t need to apply for the scheme❌ You don’t need to give your bank details

If you get a message asking you to apply or for details – it’s a scam.

Here’s what you need to know ⤵️https://t.co/OowYFumRS3 pic.twitter.com/jDbOpwInrv

— CitizensAdvice (@CitizensAdvice) December 7, 2022