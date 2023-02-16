Aldi to create more than 6,000 jobs across UK this year

An Aldi store

Supermarket chain Aldi is to create more than 6,000 jobs across the UK this year.

The company, which has more than 990 stores and employs around 40,000 workers, said it plans to continue to expand throughout 2023.

New stores will open in towns and cities including Norwich, Huddersfield and Shrewsbury.

Aldi recently increased pay rates for around 7,000 warehouse staff, taking the minimum starting salary to £13.18 an hour.

Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK, said: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher as more and more people realise they can make significant savings on every shop without compromising on quality.

“It’s more important than ever that we are making it even easier for more people to shop with us, including by opening dozens of new stores.