Rapist Met Police officer David Carrick jailed for life for sex attacks

Pc David Carrick court case

Rapist Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick will serve at least 30 years behind bars for attacking a dozen women over a 17-year period.

In a two-day sentencing hearing, Southwark Crown Court heard how the 48-year-old “monster” used his power and control to carry out a “catalogue of violent and brutal” sex attacks between 2003 and 2020.

His victims spoke of how they had “encountered evil”, and the court was told Carrick sent one of his victims a photograph of himself with a work-issue gun, saying: “Remember I am the boss.”

The court also heard how he told another woman he was the “safest person that she could be with and that he was a police officer” before taking her back to his nearby flat to rape her.

Carrick, who was sacked from the force following his conviction, was handed 36 life sentences with a minimum term of 32 years.

The sex predator previously admitted 49 charges, including 24 counts of rape and charges of sexual assault, controlling and coercive behaviour and false imprisonment.