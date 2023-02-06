Sadiq Khan urges councils to drop opposition to Ulez expansion

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan has urged the leaders of four London councils to drop their opposition to his expansion of the ultra low emission zone (Ulez).

The capital’s mayor wrote to the leaders of Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon councils describing their grounds for a potential legal challenge to the measure as “wholly without merit and misconceived”.

He insisted it is “simply not true” that the scheme – which will be extended to cover the whole of the capital from August 29 – is a “money-making venture”.

Transport for London (TfL) expects net income from the Ulez to fall to “nominal levels within the next few years”, Mr Khan wrote.

Until then, all net revenue will be reinvested back into transport in London, he stated.

The Ulez is currently limited to the area within the North and South Circular roads.

Drivers of vehicles that do not meet minimum emissions standards are charged a £12.50 daily fee for entering the zone.

Mr Khan wrote that he is “determined to reduce the toxic air in our city, which leads to around 4,000 Londoners dying prematurely every year”.